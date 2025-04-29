DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy SHOWS 'Excruciating' Kidney Stone He Passed -- While On An Airplane!

Val Chmerkovskiy passed a kidney stone at about 30,000 feet up in the air.

Over the weekend, the Dancing with the Stars performer took to Instagram to share a brutal health update with fans… Which sounds like a total nightmare! On his Story, he recalled:

“quick story: I landed in Spain, had a little side/back pain. Taught, worked out, etc etc… thought it was just my usual back ache. Went to bed, can’t sleep, pain throughout the night. Ok. Woke up now it’s throbbing, and poking.”

Related: Selma Blair’s AMAZING Health Update Years After MS Diagnosis!

Oof… That’s never a good sign! He continued:

“Start my day, try to walk it off, it’s not going away. I can’t tell if I gotta , or it’s something else, but my side and back are now KILLING ME. So much so that uncharacteristically I decide imma go to the hospital. In Marbella lol. It was excruciating pain though. I didn’t know what to do. Took some tests. Found blood in my [pee]. Told me I have a urinary infection, most likely being caused by a kidney stone. Antibiotics, some painkiller. Oooof I can breathe again.”

Scary! But at least he got the pain under control… That is until the next day when he boarded another flight and all of the sudden felt something going on in his “sacred” bits:

“Next day, killed it. Back to normal, being myself. Finished off an amazing event. Now flying home and boom, feel a little something somewhere sacred. Go to the bathroom and see this little guy.”

He showed a photo of the large, jagged, gray kidney stone he passed. Literally in the middle of his flight! That’s insane! He concluded:

“IM NEVER EATING SWEETS, OR ULTRA FRIED/GREASY FOODS AGAIN.”

See at your own discretion (below):

According to the Mayo Clinic, kidney stones “develop when the urine contains more crystal-forming substances than the fluid in the urine can dilute.” Risk factors include things like family history, dehydration, high oxalate, protein, sodium and sugar diets, and more.

Oof, poor guy! Reactions, Perezious readers??

[Images via Val Chmerkovskiy/Instagram]