Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Dylan & Cole Sprouse Have Surprise Suite Life of Zack & Cody Reunion With Phill Lewis! LOOK! Dylan Sprouse Got Body Shamed By Disney Execs As A Child! Alyson Stoner Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ About Having Their First Kiss With Dylan & Cole Sprouse On The Suite Life Riverdale Finale Gave Fans One Last WILD Relationship Twist! Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Jaw-Dropping 'Criminal' Fan Behavior Towards Riverdale Cast! Dylan Sprouse & Longtime Love Barbara Palvin Are Married! See The Romantic Pics! Lili Reinhart's New Boyfriend Looks A LOT Like Cole Sprouse Dylan Sprouse Is Engaged To Longtime Love Barbara Palvin! Cole Sprouse Blasts Mom For Pushing Him & Twin Dylan Into Hollywood! Cole Sprouse Tells The CRINGIEST Story About How He Lost His Virginity AT 14! Cole Sprouse Says He Should Have Dumped Lili Reinhart 'A Little Earlier' -- And Twitter Is NOT Having It! Cole Sprouse Reveals He's Been Cheated On A LOT -- And Opens Up About Lili Reinhart Breakup 'Damage'!

Cole Sprouse

Dylan & Cole Sprouse Have Surprise Suite Life of Zack & Cody Reunion With Phill Lewis! LOOK!

Dylan & Cole Sprouse Have 'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Reunion With Phill Lewis!

Dylan and Cole Sprouse had a mini The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion!

Almost 20 years after their Disney Channel series premiered, the twins reunited with Phill Lewis at the premiere of Dylan’s new movie, The Duel. The brothers were seen looking dapper AF and very grown up as they laughed and smiled with the 56-year-old on the red carpet. Just like old times! Ch-ch-check it out!

@theduelfilm

A suite reunion at #TheDuelMovie Premiere! – one night only in theaters July 31st. Get tickets now. Link in bio. @Lionsgate @Iconic Events #dylansprouse #colesprouse #philllewis

♬ original sound – 2000s TV Show Throwbacks

Aww! So nostalgic!

Related: Alyson Stoner Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ Having First Kiss With Dylan & Cole

As Perezcious readers likely know, the siblings played twins Zack and Cody Martin living in a hotel managed by Phill — aka Mr. Moseby — who was often getting annoyed by their antics (though he secretly loved ’em). Phill also starred in the spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck. So fun seeing them together again — especially since the Riverdale alum has been adamant about never doing a reboot. We’ll take what we can get! LOLz!

So much time has passed and yet this Disney cast still has so much love and support for one another! Love it! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & DisneyChannelUK/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 30, 2024 18:20pm PDT

Share This