Dylan & Cole Sprouse Have Surprise Suite Life of Zack & Cody Reunion With Phill Lewis! LOOK!

Dylan and Cole Sprouse had a mini The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion!

Almost 20 years after their Disney Channel series premiered, the twins reunited with Phill Lewis at the premiere of Dylan’s new movie, The Duel. The brothers were seen looking dapper AF and very grown up as they laughed and smiled with the 56-year-old on the red carpet. Just like old times! Ch-ch-check it out!

Aww! So nostalgic!

As Perezcious readers likely know, the siblings played twins Zack and Cody Martin living in a hotel managed by Phill — aka Mr. Moseby — who was often getting annoyed by their antics (though he secretly loved ’em). Phill also starred in the spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck. So fun seeing them together again — especially since the Riverdale alum has been adamant about never doing a reboot. We’ll take what we can get! LOLz!

So much time has passed and yet this Disney cast still has so much love and support for one another! Love it! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & DisneyChannelUK/YouTube]