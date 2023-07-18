Dylan Sprouse & Longtime Love Barbara Palvin Are Married! See The Romantic Pics!

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have officially tied the knot!

The couple, who first started dating back in 2018, said “I do” over the weekend in Hungary, according to local outlet Bors Online. The event looked picture perfect in images shared on Twitter. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star appeared dapper as ever in a black tux, while his beautiful bride stunned in a perfectly-tailored silky white dress. See (below):

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin got married over the weekend in Hungary. ???? https://t.co/uKbBHkYvGV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2023

Awww!

Dylan’s brother Cole was also at the nuptials, as his girlfriend Ari Fournier took to Instagram to share some snaps of their glamorous Four Seasons Hotel Budapest room in since-deleted Story posts.

Back in June, the lovebirds opened up to V Magazine about their engagement, with the Victoria’s Secret model revealing she wasn’t really “nervous about getting married” — however, the Hungarian setting for the fairytale day was non-negotiable. She explained at the time:

“I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

What a special time! We’re sure we’ll be seeing lots of more pics of the honeymoon in the coming weeks. Big congrats to the Sprouse spouses!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]