Dylan Sprouse Got Body Shamed By Disney Execs As A Child!

It sounds like things weren’t always so sweet on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

On Tuesday’s episode of Christy Carlson Romano’s Vulnerable podcast, the Disney alum had Kim Rhodes in the guest seat. Kim played Dylan and Cole Sprouse‘s onscreen mom on the hit show, and the 54-year-old had a lot to say — including some pretty upsetting behind-the-scenes moments!

Kim, who played Carey Martin, mom of Zack and Cody, got emotional while remembering a time when a Disney Channel executive “of significant power” blatantly-body shamed Dylan — who was a CHILD at the time — to his face! She alleged that the unnamed exec “screamed” at craft services, telling them “no more junk food” until Dylan (pictured below, right) slimmed down to his brother Cole’s size.

WTF!!!

She recalled:

“Dylan and Cole had different body types. And in front of everyone, Dylan was body-shamed.”

That’s absolutely egregious. This is the kind of stuff that can plague a young mind for YEARS to come. But the TV momma came to her son’s defense. She recounted:

“I f**king lit into the [exec]. I was like, ‘You do not have the right to say that to a child. You do not have the right to be writing for children if that is your attitude. Never again do you speak like that. Never.’”

Period! Because, like, what the f**k?!! Dylan was lucky to have her. And it sounds like she was lucky to have him, as well…

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Kim recalled a time where the now 31-year-old was told to make a “fat joke” about her — to serve as the show’s way of addressing her real-life pregnancy. But he wouldn’t have it:

“He just kept skipping over it. It was, like, in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line. Finally, we get in front of the studio audience, and he skips it, and the executive producer screams, ‘Cut! Dylan, say the line!’ And he goes, ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny, and I’ll say it.’”

That boy was raised right! Credit to his mom AND his TV mom! It’s wild that he had more dignity and respect than the grown-adult writers… It’s always inneresting to hear the dark details of Disney behind the scenes… And this was BAD. Watch the full podcast episode (below):

