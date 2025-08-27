Riverdale Jaw-Dropper! KJ Apa Says He Was A Virgin For 'First Couple Years' -- Then Cast Would Constantly 'Hook Up' With Each Other!

KJ Apa is spilling all the sexy Riverdale tea!

The CW‘s hit show based on the Archie comics graced our screens for seven seasons, including our fav cast members like Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, and of course Archie Andrews himself, KJ. The young adult drama featured plenty of love stories onscreen… and off.

Of course, we all know about Cole and Lili, who were on-and-off for years before officially ending their relationship in 2020. But according to KJ, the whole cast were hooking up with each other — while he was still a virgin! He admitted in a spicy interview with Entertainment Weekly last week:

“I was a virgin when I started on that show for the first couple years. I was a proud Christian boy. I was.”

He implied that didn’t last long, though!

With a cast primarily of young adults, those hormones get raging — and, well, the hookups started:

“You hook up with them, people hook up with each other. You have sex with them and stuff, and then things start happening.”

The 28-year-old went on to say that dynamic would “get a little complicated” while filming. We can imagine! He explained:

“You’re on set, and now you’re fighting with them … You sort of just have sex with them, and then you just sort of see what happens.”

According to him, it’s something that comes with being an actor:

“It’s just part of the deal.”

Damn!

It’s not often folks come out and say stuff like that! But it’s definitely true on some sets! He reiterated that he’s not trying to serve up any hot goss, though:

“There’s a lot of drama that comes on shows like that. Not to say in like a gossipy kind of way, but it’s just part of the environment, I guess. Part of the deal.”

We can’t help but wonder what all went on behind the scenes! We mean, besides Cole and Lili, we know Camila and Charles Melton also had a thing going from 2018 to 2021… but from the sound of it, there was a lot more we don’t know about. Hmm. We mean, it sounds like KJ was in on the steamy showmance, and we have no idea who he hooked up with! Hmm…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Theories on who got with who? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]