Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Jaw-Dropping 'Criminal' Fan Behavior Towards Riverdale Cast!

Cole Sprouse and the rest of the cast of Riverdale are thinking about the crazy fan interactions they’ve had over the years after their hit television show first took the nation by storm.

Of course, the 31-year-old twin plays Jughead Jones on the long-lasting CW series. And while he’s gotten a ton of notoriety, fame, fortune, and all that comes with it from the show, he’s also gotten a lot of unsettling things, too. Namely, that’s fan “fanaticism,” according to Cole himself.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum and the rest of the Riverdale cast opened up about it in a new interview with Vulture. In the group “exit interview,” as the outlet termed it, the cast reflected on their off-screen love stories, their on-screen exploits, and their having ridden fame so long on the series as they now look into the future.

But it’s not all rosy and feel-good with Sprouse and his fellow actors. Far from it!! In fact, the cast has dealt with more than their share of extremely overzealous fan behavior over the years.

For one, Sprouse said fans showed “incredible outrage” after his relationship with Lili Reinhart ended. As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, the pair was together from 2017 through 2020 before splitting up and moving on to new lives apart from each other. But that split really didn’t sit well with fans, according to Cole.

He told Vulture during their Tuesday chat:

“I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses. Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff. And I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our co-workers. Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like? Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

Jeez!!

After all, there were a couple high-profile relationships among cast members. In addition to Cole and Lili’s on-screen and off-screen romances, co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton dated each other from 2018 to 2019, as well. Fans took it hard when they split up in real life pre-pandemic — and when their characters broke things off during the third season of Riverdale, only to rekindle their romance in the seventh season.

And Cole hasn’t been the only one dealing with inappropriate fans, either. Co-star Casey Cott revealed that his MOM has gotten death threats linked to the show!!!

While Cott — who plays Kevin Keller on screen — is married to fitness trainer Nichola Basara and not a co-star, that hasn’t stopped fans from going after his fam, too. Cott explained:

“There’s sometimes a failure to differentiate the characters from the humans. You can go down an extreme hole if you’re looking at that. Someone got my mom’s phone number and started leaving voice-mails saying that they were going to come get her.”

WTF…

Who would send death treats to an actor’s mom?! For written lines an actor reads on screen in a fictional scripted drama?? That’s so foreign to us! We’re as big of fans as anybody, but seriously, what the f**k?!?!

What do U make of this crazy cast commentary, Perezcious readers?!

