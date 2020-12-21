Ed Sheeran Returns To Music With New Song Afterglow -- Listen!

Is Ed Sheeran‘s hiatus really over??

On Monday, the 29-year-old dropped his newest single, Afterglow, as a surprise “Christmas present” for his fans — just a few months short of his previously announced 18-month break from music!

We’re so here for it!!

Related: Wait, Princess Beatrice Really DID Stab Ed Sheeran In The Face??

The Perfect singer announced the track’s release on Instagram today, but preemptively shut down rumors that his “next album” is on the way. He wrote:

“Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

For those who may not remember, he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child together in August, a baby girl named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We’re sure his latest track, which very much sounds like it’s about his love for Cherry, holds new meaning as she’s now the mother of his child.

Listen to Afterglow (below) and let us know what U think!!

[Image via Ed Sheeran/YouTube]