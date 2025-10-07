Taylor Swift Reveals Suspicions Leading Up To Travis Kelce's Proposal -- And Why Bestie Ed Sheeran Found Out The News On Instagram!

Taylor Swift is spilling all the tea on her engagement!

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, the pop star opened up about the special moment Travis Kelce got down on one knee. Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but drool over her ring, calling it “insanity.” Tay agreed:

“It’s crazy. He had it for a really long time before he gave it to me, too.”

She said she looks at the bling “constantly,” teasing:

“Like, it doesn’t feel in any way normal for me. I’m just sort of like, ‘Oh, man!’”

But mostly, she’s just over the moon excited about what the jewelry means, the songwriter expressed:

“He’s just my favorite person I’ve ever met — no offense to everyone else. But the fact that this is the person that I get to hang out with every day forever … that’s the whole thing of it. You look at [the ring] and you’re like, ‘I get to hang out with him forever,’ and this represents that.”

Adorbz!!!

The talk show host then wondered if the rumor that Travis proposed after they filmed her episode of New Heights was true, and Taylor confirmed it. She shared:

“I think, for Travis, the podcast was just sort a distraction, sort of ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house.”

She could tell something was up, though, because he’d taken extreme measures:

“Every time he does the podcast, it’s not like he blacks out all the windows.”

But for their recording, there were “fully, like, blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house.” Hah! He didn’t want to take any chances! And even cuter, the tight end was super “nervous,” his wife-to-be recalled:

“I kinda realized that he’s walking around sorta nervous about the podcast, [saying], ‘My heart is racing. … I know how much this means to you. I just really want this to be what you’d hoped it would be.’ Because we’d been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album. And he’s like, ‘My heart’s just racing.’ I’ve never seen this dude nervous. Ever. He’s professionally not a nervous person.”

Once they were done taping that, she remembered the Chiefs player asking, “Do you wanna go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?” The Opalite artist joked, “I’m always gonna wanna do that.”

And that’s when it hit her “why all the windows were curtained and why he was nervous,” she went on:

“It was the best possible-case scenario.”

So sweet!

As for the rumor that her bestie Ed Sheeran only found out about the engagement via Instagram like the rest of the world, Taylor came clean and revealed that it was true! But she downplayed speculation of a feud, claiming it’s because he’s so offline! Laughing, she shared:

“That’s so true. I have a perfect explanation! … He doesn’t have a phone. [That’s] one thing I love about him. It’s very eccentric. Love it. But when I’m going through [my contacts, deciding] who we should call, who we should FaceTime, I’m going through my texts and being, like, ‘Who have I texted within the last month of my life?’ And he just wasn’t there.”

The 35-year-old insisted the Old Phone crooner is one of her “favorite people on the planet” and “like family,” so it wasn’t meant to be a diss. She added:

“When the news came out, I was like, ‘Oh my God, we forgot to call Ed!'”

Hah! Hopefully, there were no hard feelings!

