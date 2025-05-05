Ego Nwodim Is Tailored To Perfection On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Ego Nwodim has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in New York!

The Saturday Night Live star is taking on fashion’s biggest night in a custom three-piece suit designed by Christopher John Rogers. See (below):

Ego Nwodim is styled to perfection at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/VnlcwvlDh9 — E! News (@enews) May 5, 2025

Tailored for You? More like tailored to perfection! The red heels, the sparkling diamond jewelry, rainbow buttons, and black head piece work wonders to pull this look together! She didn’t come to play for her first Met appearance!

Reactions to Ego’s ensemble, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!