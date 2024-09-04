Elle Macpherson Reveals She's Been Secretly Fighting Breast Cancer For 7 YEARS -- And Has Rejected Chemo!

Elle Macpherson is fighting cancer! The supermodel is opening up about her secret health battle — and why she’s refusing to treat her cancer with chemotherapy.

In a sprawling conversation with Women’s Weekly published on Monday, the Australian model revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago — but has kept it under wraps this whole time. She revealed she got the news after receiving a lumpectomy, which shook her world. She told the outlet:

“It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways.”

But against her doctor’s proposed plan of care, she denied undergoing a mastectomy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and a breast reconstruction. What??

It was all because Elle wanted to find what worked best for her… She explained:

“It really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me…I realized I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it. And that’s what I did. So, it was a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen.”

Her… belief system. Hmm. After weeks and weeks of debating what to do and speaking with 32 doctors (!!!), Elle opted for a less scientific, more holistic approach to combating her cancer.

In her book Elle, she notes that her younger son Aurelius Cy, 21, “thought that chemo kills you” and didn’t want her to do it, while her older son Arpad Flynn, 26, is “more conventional” and “wasn’t comfortable with [her] choice at all.” However, she added:

“Sometimes an authentic choice from the heart makes no sense to others … but it doesn’t have to. People thought I was crazy but I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me.”

The businesswoman admitted that rejecting conventional medicine was “ the hardest thing [she’s] ever done,” but that “Saying no to [her] own inner sense would have been even harder.”

It should be noted that Elle has stirred up controversy in the past for opposing vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic, so while favoring holistic medicine over her recommended treatment plan isn’t something we’d endorse, we’re not shocked to hear of her personal decision. We’d also recommend no one else follow her story as though it’s advice — and instead listen to your own health care professionals about your case. It’s great that whatever Elle is doing is working for her, but this is NOT the result you should expect!

She wrote about her own “inner sense” outweighing the opinions of doctors:

“To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer. It was time for deep, inner reflection. And that took courage.”

She seems to be holding up well — and we hope to see that continue! No matter what she’s doing.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

