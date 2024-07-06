Ellen DeGeneres: “I’m NOT Sorry! And I’m NOT Mean!” Ellen DeGeneres is having a pretty bad 2024 too – but at least she can laugh about it! Related Posts Ellen DeGeneres Cancels Comedy Shows After Complaining She Was 'Kicked Out Of Show Business For Being Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Suffers Embarrassing Concert Cancellations! She… Ellen DeGeneres Finally Hits Back At Toxic Allegations, Swears She's 'Not Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Wants To Make A Full Comeback After Losing Her Talk Show For THIS Reason! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 05, 2024 19:30pm PDT Share This Categories Ellen DeGeneres Gay Gay Gay LGBT PerezTV TV News Wacky, Tacky & True YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article