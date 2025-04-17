John Mulaney Savagely Compares Working With Ellen DeGeneres To Life With His Toddler After ‘Toxic’ Allegations!

John Mulaney just roasted Ellen DeGeneres!

On Wednesday’s episode of his Netflix show Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, the comedy compared living with his son Malcolm to working on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show! LMFAO! During the monologue, the host teased:

“You know what having a 3-year-old is like? Having a 3-year-old is what I imagine working on Ellen’s show was like. Because people come over and they’re like, ‘How is it?’ And you’re, like, ‘Oh, it’s fine. You know, we have fun. There’s games. Some days are hard. But it’s fun, you know! We have dancing, you know. So if he starts dancing, you dance, but if he stops dancing, you f***ing stop dancing right away.’”

Hah!

Ellen was canceled amid reports she created a “toxic” work environment on her long-running talk show. The hate got so bad she quit Hollywood for good and just moved out of the States! Oof!

John went on to recall attending one of his son’s recent school concerts. When his kiddo got stage fright before the big moment, he offered him an out:

“I look at the whole concert and I look at the kids, and I bend down and I say to my son, ‘Hey, this doesn’t matter at all. Nothing matters. So if you’d like to sit in my lap and watch the show, that’d be fun.’ And he said, ‘Yeah. Yeah, I want that.’ His teacher comes over and goes, ‘Malcolm, are you sure? Your class worked very hard. Everyone’s excited to hear the song.’”

The Big Mouth star replied:

“Oh, excuse me Ms. Inez, you have no idea how much you can disappoint an audience and still bounce back in this business.”

Well… Some people can! Ellen’s attempt at that didn’t go so well. Hah! John — who also shares 7-month-old daughter, Mei, with wife Olivia Munn — concluded by noting:

“It’s hard to get toddlers to perform together. They’re all divas of their own kind. It’s hard to get them in a group. Because every toddler at heart is the star of their own show.”

Watch the full monologue (below):

John Mulaney reports back from Malcolm's spring concert in tonight's monologue on Everybody's Live with John Mulaney. pic.twitter.com/RsiVXnXpQp — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2025

What an unexpected but kinda perfect comparison!

Reactions?? Tell us (below)!

