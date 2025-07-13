Ellen DeGeneres Backs Up Rosie O’Donnell After Donald Trump Threatens To Revoke Her Citizenship!

Ellen DeGeneres is in Rosie O’Donnell’s corner.

On Saturday, Donald Trump took to Truth Social with yet another bitter threat — this time aimed at the Tarzan voice actress’ American citizenship! He wrote:

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

It’s no secret that these two don’t like each other, but COME ON. A “threat to humanity”?? Not to mention his threat is downright unconstitutional! Not that he really pays too much mind to things like that anyway… But he got Rosie pretty fired up about it.

Related: Donald Trump Mercilessly Mocked For White House Account’s ‘Cringe’ Superman Post Amid Epstein Scandal!

In response, she called him a “criminal con man sexual abusing liar” who is out to “harm our nation to serve himself.” She went on to point out this sort of behavior is the exact reason she moved to Ireland amid his re-election, adding:

“He is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity.”

In another message, she dropped one of the most inspiring lines we’ve ever heard:

“i’m not yours to silence i never was.”

And it seems Ellen agrees!

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Donald’s Truth Social post while praising Rosie:

“Good for you @rosie”

See (below):

In the comments, TONS of supporters agreed:

“Be a Rosie not a Donald!” “Shes amazing. He is so threatened by her. And what do scared people do? They attack and reject and bully. @rosie you are an incredible human xxx” “The planet is dying and he’s fighting with celebrities” “I love how it’s mostly women who stand up to him” “‘I’m not yours to silence. I never was.’ Anthem to women everywhere.” “‘i’m not yours to silence’ is the hardest bar of 2025”

It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to see Ellen supporting Rosie… She, like, the League of Their Own star fled the States to skirt Trump’s reign. While Rosie resides in Ireland, Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi now live in England.

What do YOU make of Ellen’s show of support? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Rosie O’Donnell/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]