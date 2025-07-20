Ellen DeGeneres Confirms She And Portia de Rossi DID Move To The UK Because Of Donald Trump!

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi said bye-bye to the United States because of President Donald Trump!

The former talk show host revealed as much during a conversation with English broadcaster Richard Bacon in the town of Cheltenham on Sunday. According to BBC, the interviewer asked if Trump played a role in her decision to flee the States, and Ellen matter-of-factly responded:

“Yes.”

The 67-year-old noted she and Portia did already had plans to live in the UK “part-time” after finding a home in the English countryside last year, but once The Apprentice alum was re-elected, they decided to make it a full-time thing. Ellen recalled arriving in the UK “the day before the election … and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ … And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’’

Related: Donald Trump Attacks His Own ‘Weakling’ Supporters Over Epstein!

We don’t blame ‘em. Rosie O’Donnell did the same thing! But unfortunately for her, Trump is now threatening to revoke her citizenship!

But while the reason behind their permanent residence in the UK may night be ideal, life totally is. Ellen explained:

“It’s absolutely beautiful. [Portia and I are] just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life.”

She continued:

“We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks. Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.”

That’s great to hear! Between getting canceled over toxic workplace claims AND Trump’s re-election, it sounds like Ellen was just over life in the US!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would YOU ever make a move like that based on who’s in office? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via TheEllenShow/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]