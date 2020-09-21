How Ellen DeGeneres’ Staff Reacted To Her Monologue & First Week Back At Work

After some time away, Ellen DeGeneres is kicking off this “new chapter,” AKA season 18 of her daytime TV series, with the support of her team!

Following multiple allegations of a “toxic” work environment, sexual harassment, and more, it seems things have improved on set at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, at least for now! A source revealed (below) to ET that the staff is “happy” to be back at work, and they’ve already noticed a change for the better:

“Ellen seems more open with staff. The vibe from all staff and crew in week one was more positive and enthusiastic. Portia [de Rossi] was there for support, but she’s often there so it wasn’t that unusual.”

One of the adjustments which likely put a smile on the face of crew members is new benefits, including increased paid time off, as well as a liberal medical leave policy, which came after a workplace investigation by WarnerMedia.

The outlet also learned that the 62-year-old wrote her 7-minute opening monologue herself, and pre-filmed Monday’s premiere last Wednesday in front of a virtual audience and her wife Portia before being met with applause from all as she exited the stage.

For those who missed today’s monologue, the Finding Nemo voice actor shared at the top of the show:

“I’m so happy to be back in the studio. There are a lot of things I want to talk about. I’ve been looking forward to addressing it all directly and, unfortunately, talking directly to people has been illegal for six months, so I have a virtual audience here instead. As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show, I am Ellen DeGeneres.”

While she didn’t share a course of action for how they’ll be changing things moving forward, DeGeneres proudly announced plans were already underway for season 18:

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about our show, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today, we are starting a new chapter.”

Watch more from Ellen (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Think it’s only time before the workplace becomes “toxic” again, or are these changes for good?

[Image via TheEllenShow/YouTube.]