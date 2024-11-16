Eva Longoria Clears Up Reason Why She Left USA -- Says It Was Actually NOT Because Of Donald Trump!

Eva Longoria wants to set the record straight on why she moved abroad!

As we reported earlier this week, the 49-year-old actress was not happy Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, so much so that she used her wealth to leave the USA. She is splitting her time in Spain and Mexico with her husband José Bastón and their 6-year-old son Santiago now. She told Marie Claire on Tuesday:

“I’m privileged. I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

It sounded like Eva escaped the country after the election, right? However, she has now come forward to clarify she has been living abroad for YEARS — long before the 2024 presidential election. The Desperate Housewives alum also made it clear she left, not because of Trump but for work! Wow!

While recording The View’s Behind the Table podcast, Ana Navarro got a call from her friend Eva about a recipe. When the political commentator told her she was taping the podcast, The Young and The Restless alum immediately asked:

“Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of [President-elect Donald] Trump?”

Ana then asked if they could talk about the move since it came up on the show’s “Hot Topics” segment earlier that day, and Eva did not hesitate to clear up her previous comments! The film producer explained:

“I’ve been in Europe working for 3 years. That’s in the article, by the way, the article says that. People just grabbed some clickbait stuff to be divisive. Which makes me so sad that everything you say is just meant to be divisive when we can’t be that way right now.”

Eva then insisted she “didn’t leave because of the political environment.” According to her, the move was really because of work! She said has been in Catalonia and Spain for her AppleTV+ show, Land of Women, and in Mexico for her series Searching for Mexico. While Eva has been in Spain for years, she made it clear that at the end of the day she is “a proud American”:

“I just don’t like that it’s politicized because the [article’s] author did a really good job talking about my patriotism. I’m a proud American. I’ve always been a proud American. Proud Texan, proud American. I didn’t want it to be taken that I left because of Trump — absolutely not — or because of the elections. I don’t know why people just wanna grab an excerpt to really exploit it.”

She added:

“I haven’t come out and said anything because it’s in the article. There’s nothing to clarify. It’s in the article that I’ve been living in Europe for years.”

So, there you have it! Watch Eva call into the podcast and explained all of this (below):

