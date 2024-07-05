Ellen DeGeneres Suffers Embarrassing Concert Cancellations! She… People are really over Ellen DeGeneres. Wild! Related Posts Ellen DeGeneres Finally Hits Back At Toxic Allegations, Swears She's 'Not Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Wants To Make A Full Comeback After Losing Her Talk Show For THIS Reason! Resurfaced Clip Shows Ellen DeGeneres Asking Diddy About Domestic Violence And HE WAS TRIGGERED! The Ellen DeGeneres Comeback Has Begun! And... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 05, 2024 00:15am PDT Share This Categories Ellen DeGeneres Gay Gay Gay LGBT PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article