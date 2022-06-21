Elon Musk’s Ex-Wife Takes Sides -- Shows Support For Trans Daughter As She Files To DROP His Last Name!

This family feud is really beginning to show!

Just hours after it was revealed that Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has filed legal documents to change her gender identity to female and to drop his last name from hers for good (now wishing to be called Vivian Jenna Wilson), his ex-wife is supporting her decision!

On Twitter Monday, Justine Musk, who was married to the Tesla founder from 2000 to 2008 and shares five kids with him, reflected on a recent conversation she’s had with one of her 18-year-olds. Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, but given the topic of the chat and the timing, it sure sounds like this was a reference to her daughter.

Justine wrote:

“‘I had a weird childhood,’ my 18 year old said to me. ‘I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.’ I said, ‘I’m very proud of you.’ ‘I’m proud of myself!’”

"I had a weird childhood," my 18 year old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am." I said, "I'm very proud of you." "I'm proud of myself!" — Justine Musk (@justinemusk) June 20, 2022

Aw! How sweet!

As we reported, Vivian filed a legal doc in LA County requesting to change her name and gender identity earlier this week, saying:

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

It seems as though Justine is taking her side and confirming that there’s been some sort of rift between the father and daughter! Love to see Vivian’s got some support throughout this transition! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

