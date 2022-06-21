Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Files To Legally Change First AND Last Name -- Because F**K YOU DAD!

Drawing a line in the sand!

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old transgender daughter has just filed legal documents to declare her gender identity — AND to legally change her first and last name so she has nothing to do with her dad anymore! Wow!

In documents filed in LA County and obtained by TMZ on Monday, the teen, born Xavier Musk, is now asking to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson. The last name comes from her and her twin brother Griffin’s mom, Justine Wilson, who was married to the Tesla founder from 2000 to 2008. The teen, who turned 18 in April, stated that she wants to be recognized as female. But there was another noteworthy reason for the switch, she added:

“Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Oh, dang!

Related: Elon Musk Weighs In On Amber Heard And Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial!

There is clearly a big rift between this father-daughter duo! Neither has said anything publicly about their bond or her transition, but it’s definitely interesting to note some of Elon’s comments about the LGBTQ+ community in the past. In December 2020, he seemed to stand up for the transgender community — but then walked back his support by complaining on Twitter:

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

He also said in July 2020:

“Pronouns suck.”

That’s coming from a man who named his son X Æ A-Xii, by the way. You’d think he could get on board with some positive change! But nope. So, it seems this could be a point of contention for the family. Either way, Vivian has a hearing about the legal filing on Friday. She’s just days away from saying bye bye to Musk! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via TED/YouTube]