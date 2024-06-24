Elon Musk Confirms 12th Child With Neuralink Exec Shivon Zilis After Being Accused Of Trying Keep The Birth A Secret!

Is Elon Musk the new Nick Cannon?!

The Tesla founder is a new dad AGAIN after welcoming his 12th (!!!) child earlier this year! On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the billionaire welcomed his third baby with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis, with whom he also shares twins Strider and Azure, 2. Innerestingly, Shivon declined to confirm, while Elon didn’t get back to the outlet at all — so speculation quickly arose that the pair may be trying to hide the birth! However, the SpaceX founder has since broken his silence.

On Sunday, he assured Page Six that he’s NOT attempting to hide the child at all, and that all of his and Shivon’s “friends and family” already know. He said:

“As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false. All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.’”

It’s not clear what the child’s name or gender is, or when exactly the infant was born. But Elon, who has quickly caught up to Nick Cannon in the fathering department, also provided a bit of insight into why he’s so hell-bent on having so many children:

“Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a ‘debunked theory.’”

He added:

“2.1 kids is replacement rate, and obviously the world as a whole will soon drop below that point.”

Well, not on his and Nick’s watch… LOLz!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

