Elon Musk‘s ex-wife probably raised their five children predominantly alone. That definitely played a big part in this. This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

Elon needs to sort things out with his child and take lots of MyTrue10.com