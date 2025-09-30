Elon Musk Denies Going To Epstein's Island In 2014: 'I REFUSED'

Elon Musk has responded to the bombshell report that has everyone looking at him differently.

If you didn’t hear, one of the files obtained by the House Oversight Democrats after they subpoenaed records from the Jeffrey Epstein estate was a personal schedule. Among other names, Epstein had in his schedule that Elon was set to visit the island in 2014!

Related: Donald Trump’s ‘Excuse’ For Epstein Friendship TORN APART Online!

Yes, THE island! Little Saint James, better known as “Pedophile Island”! The line reads:

“Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)”

See the full page for yourself (below):

How did Elon react? He didn’t go full Donald Trump — we’d say half. He did attack the press, in particular blasting the Brit outlet Sky News for their headline on his own X (Twitter):

“Elon Musk and Prince Andrew named in latest Epstein files release”

We mean… it’s not factually inaccurate, right? But Elon called it “misleading,” declaring:

“Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt.”

He did NOT go Full Trump and call it a HOAX or a WITCH HUNT though. Instead he rather more rationally denied ever going to Pedophile Island. Explaining why his name would be in Epstein’s date book, he offered:

“Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.”

Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit. https://t.co/9Pd3LXFeFm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2025

So he’s saying Jeffrey Epstein’s plan was to get him to his island, and he was so committed he put it in his personal calendar. However, that was despite Elon refusing. Not politely saying no to a fellow billionaire’s invitation, not simply having scheduling conflicts. Elon says he “refused.” Inneresting. We’d love to hear more about this refusal. Did he tell off the underage sex trafficker? Tell him he didn’t want anything to do with his pedo island?? All the way back in 2014?? That would show a lot of foresight from the inventor. He hope he speaks more about this in the future…

What do YOU think of Elon’s denial? Does this explain his presence in Epstein’s schedule? Do U think it’s unfair to say Elon was named in Epstein docs??

[Image via DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]