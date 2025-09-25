Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Emilie Kiser Shows Love To Fans Supporting Husband Brady After Son Trigg's Death Busy Philipps Tears Up Over 'Heartbreaking' Dawson’s Creek Reunion Without James Van Der Beek Jaden Smith Called Out As Nepo Baby After Scoring Coveted Fashion Gig! James Van Der Beek Makes Surprise Appearance At Dawson's Creek Reunion Amid Cancer Battle Meghan Markle Reportedly Spoke To King Charles For A 'Tender' Moment Amid Prince Harry's Reconciliation Attempt Kim Kardashian Living Out 'Biggest Nightmare' As Kanye West Doc Puts Spotlight On Her 'Dark Time' Kanye West Defends Having 'Tantrum' By Telling A Sobbing Kim Kardashian 'That's My Personality' In HEATED Documentary Clip! Watch Robert Irwin Give 4-Year-Old Niece Dance Lessons After AMAZING Dancing With The Stars Debut! So Cute! Travis Kelce's Mom Has ALREADY 'Put Some Pressure' On Him & Taylor Swift To Have Kids, Admits Jason! Prince Harry Served Massive Blow By King Charles After Reunion! The Heartbreaking Reason Chrissy Teigen Took Ozempic Britney Spears' Sons & Jamie Lynn's Daughters Pose Together In Super-Rare New Pic! LOOK!

Influencers

Emilie & Brady Kiser Get Matching Tattoos For Their Late Son Trigg

Emilie & Brady Kiser Get Matching Tattoos For Their Late Son Trigg

Aw. Emilie and Brady Kiser got matching tattoos, seemingly in honor of their late son Trigg.

In a new TikTok posted by Arizona-based tattoo artist Syd Smith on Tuesday, the couple can each be seen getting a small teddy bear inked on their arms. Emilie’s was right next to another tattoo that read her 3-year-old son’s name in cursive. Oof. The artist captioned the post:

“Matching teddy bear tattoos for Emilie & Brady ♡ “

The influencer’s firstborn died in May after drowning in the family’s backyard pool. An absolute tragedy.

Related: Emilie Kiser’s Husband Will NOT Be Charged In Son’s Drowning

In the TikTok, clips of the tats were shown over an emotional audio track that said:

“Nevertheless, as if they knew how much they would need each other, Milo and Otis became best friends.”

See the heartfelt ink (below):

@sydsmithtattoo

Matching teddy bear tattoos for Emilie & Brady ♡ Done at @syzygy tattooing in Scottsdale, AZ #tattoo #finelinetattoo #tattoos #tattooartist #tattooideas

♬ best friends – karissa????

The 26-year-old mother is just starting to return to posting on social media amid her grief, but she has not posted about the sentimental body art yet. However, in her latest video, she was seen embroidering a teddy bear design. Bet that has to do with the little boy, too. See it toward the end of the vid (below):

@emiliekiser

Hope you all had a great weekend☁️✨????

♬ original sound – Emilie

So very sad. We continue to send them lots of love as they mourn this tremendous loss.

[Image via Emilie Kiser/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 24, 2025 18:02pm PDT

Share This