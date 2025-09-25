Emilie & Brady Kiser Get Matching Tattoos For Their Late Son Trigg

Aw. Emilie and Brady Kiser got matching tattoos, seemingly in honor of their late son Trigg.

In a new TikTok posted by Arizona-based tattoo artist Syd Smith on Tuesday, the couple can each be seen getting a small teddy bear inked on their arms. Emilie’s was right next to another tattoo that read her 3-year-old son’s name in cursive. Oof. The artist captioned the post:

“Matching teddy bear tattoos for Emilie & Brady ♡ “

The influencer’s firstborn died in May after drowning in the family’s backyard pool. An absolute tragedy.

In the TikTok, clips of the tats were shown over an emotional audio track that said:

“Nevertheless, as if they knew how much they would need each other, Milo and Otis became best friends.”

See the heartfelt ink (below):

The 26-year-old mother is just starting to return to posting on social media amid her grief, but she has not posted about the sentimental body art yet. However, in her latest video, she was seen embroidering a teddy bear design. Bet that has to do with the little boy, too. See it toward the end of the vid (below):

So very sad. We continue to send them lots of love as they mourn this tremendous loss.

