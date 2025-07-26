Got A Tip?

Emilie Kiser's Husband Will NOT Be Charged In Son's Drowning -- Though Police Recommended It! 

Emilie Kiser's Husband Will NOT Be Charged In Son's Drowning -- Though Police Recommended It!

The husband of influencer Emilie Kiser won’t face any criminal charges in the tragic death of their 3-year-old son.

As we previously reported, Trigg Kiser died on May 18 after drowning in his backyard pool in Arizona six days before. The social media personality was not home and out with friends at the time of the incident, but Brady Kiser was. He told police the little boy was playing near the pool, which was “not uncommon.” Usually, he said, the pool is covered. However, it wasn’t this time, and tragedy struck.

Brady became “distracted” by his and Emilie’s newborn son and lost sight of Trigg for three to five minutes. When the father returned to their yard, he found the toddler floating in the pool and jumped in to try to save him. First responders arrived on the scene and took him to Chandler Regional Medical Center and then to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he passed away.

Awful…

Two months later, the Chandler Police Department announced the conclusion of their investigation into the drowning and delivered a bombshell update. They recommended that Brady face a class 4 felony charge of child abuse and submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review. Well, their decision is in. Prosecutors announced on Friday that there is “no likelihood of conviction” against Brady. Yep, they declined to pursue any charges. The MCAO said in the statement:

“Every case submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is evaluated using the same standard: whether there is a ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction.’ After careful review of the evidence submitted by Chandler PD, it was determined this case does not meet that standard. MCAO’s review of the case involved the attorneys assigned to it, along with highly experienced senior attorneys and the County Attorney herself.”

In response to the decision, his attorney, Flynn Carey, told People:

“We are grateful to law enforcement and the county attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and confirming that this was a tragic accident. Brady remains in the midst of the grieving process and is thankful to be with his family as they heal together. We appreciate the compassion and support shown during this difficult time.”

This news must be a relief to Emilie and Brady. Hopefully, the couple can now mourn their loss in peace.

[Image via Emilie Kiser/Instagram]

Jul 26, 2025 10:01am PDT

