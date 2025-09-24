Emilie Kiser Shows Love To Fans Supporting Husband Brady After Son Trigg's Death

Got A Tip?

Emilie Kiser Shows Love To Fans Supporting Husband Brady After Son’s Death

Emilie Kiser is showing appreciation for those wishing her husband Brady well.

As Perezcious readers know, the couple lost their 3-year-old son Trigg to an accidental drowning in May. Brady was the only parent at home at the time as he was looking after the toddler and their newborn son Theodore. Horrifyingly, Brady lost sight of Trigg for a few minutes, and in that time, the child fell into their uncovered backyard pool and drowned. He was pulled from the water unconscious and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead days later. Heartbreaking.

Authorities recommended that the father be charged with a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse, but no charges were pursued.

Needless to say, it’s been a devastating few months for the family, and now that Emilie is slowly making her return to social media, fans are hoping Brady is doing okay, too. Under a new nightly routine video posted on Monday — in which there was no sign of her partner — fans wrote:

“I hope Brady is doing okay”

“Hope brady is okay sending love his way too!!”

The content creator clearly appreciated the love since she hearted both comments. Brady has not made a public statement about the loss at this time (Emilie shared one on her own), and he has not returned to social media. We hope they’re both doing okay as they continue to mourn this very difficult loss. Such a painful tragedy.

Sending our love their way!

Thoughts? Share them (below).

[Image via Emilie Kiser/Instagram]

Sep 24, 2025 10:00am PDT

