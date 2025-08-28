Emilie Kiser Speaks Out On Social Media For The First Time Since Son Trigg's Drowning: 'I Take Full Accountability'

Emilie Kiser has broken her silence on the loss of her son Trigg.

As Perezcious readers know, the content creator experienced the most gut-wrenching loss a parent can face when her 3-year-old son drowned in the family’s backyard pool in May in Arizona. She was out with friends at the time while her husband Brady Kiser was looking after Trigg and their other 5-month-old son, Theodore.

At some point, Brady got “distracted” by the baby and lost sight of Trigg, who was playing outside. He said he didn’t have eyes on the little boy for three to five minutes, but footage later revealed Trigg “was in the backyard unsupervised for more than nine minutes, and in the water for about seven of those minutes.” It was also revealed that around that same time, the dad was placing sports bets online, too. Oof. Heartbreaking. Despite police recommendations, Brady won’t be charged with child abuse.

This has been a massive tragedy for the family, which they have been navigating in the public light while trying to protect their privacy as much as possible. But for the first time, Emilie is opening up and addressing her followers.

Making her return to Instagram and TikTok on Thursday, Emilie shared an emotional letter about the sudden death of her beloved firstborn and the challenges of grief, writing:

“Loss of this magnitude feels impossible to put into words. I’ve spent days, weeks, months trying to find them and also take the time I’ve needed to digest the loss of my baby.”

We cannot imagine how difficult these past few months have been… The 26-year-old went on:

“Trigg is our baby and our best friend. The light and spirit he brought into this world was bright, pure, joyful, and undeniable. We miss him every second of every day and continuing forward often feels unbearable. I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly. It’s a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure.”

The influencer said she takes “full accountability” for the devastating loss, sharing:

“I take full accountability as Trigg’s mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him. One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it’s something I will never overlook again. I hope amidst this pain, Trigg’s story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss.”

Gosh. So, so sad. We truly hope all parents with pools take this warning to heart. Safety should always be the number one priority – you just never know what could happen.

Emilie then addressed all those who have been in her family’s corner during this time, expressing:

“To our family: we would not be getting through this without you. The support you have given us, the unconditional love, and the way you show up is something we will never be able to repay or thank you enough for. We truly have the best and most supportive friends and family who have, quite literally, carried us through this and continue to do so daily. To my audience and the people who have supported us: I cannot thank you enough for the kind messages I have received, for the outpouring of love for our family, and for the support you have brought to me in these extremely tough times. The only way through grief is to keep going minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day, and every moment since that day I’ve done my best to keep picking myself up.”

While she is returning to socials, do NOT expect the same content from Emilie. After navigating the challenging impacts of life and tragedy in the spotlight, such as random people trying to gain access to sensitive documents and footage related to this death, she will be implementing important new “boundaries” moving forward:

“When I started on social media in 2021 as a new mom, my goal was to connect with other moms and find a community. I have found that and so much more through all of you. I found a community, a hobby I love, and a job I am so grateful for. I have always been my authentic self on social media and tried my best to share my everyday life honestly, while also being mindful of what I didn’t choose to share. I now have seen through this tragedy how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children’s privacy. Moving forward, I will be establishing more boundaries with what I share online.”

In the meantime, Emilie is focused on her mental health first and foremost. She concluded:

“In the future, I hope to be in a place to share more about how I am navigating this grief, but right now, all I can say is thank you for the love, compassion, patience and space you’ve given us to grieve. I am more grateful for it than can ever be expressed.”

The letter was simply signed, “Emilie.” Her husband has not made a statement at this time, and his Instagram account is currently set to private. See the mourning mother’s full message (below):

We are sending them so much love and light as they continue to mourn this tremendous loss.

