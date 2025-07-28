Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton WOWS With 500 Pound Weight Loss! See The Pics! Move Over, Beckhams! It Appears Nicola Peltz Is Also Feuding With A VERY Close Friend! EVERYONE Is Thirsting Over The Efron Brothers! See Why! Kourtney Kardashian Gets Hilariously Real After Fan Says She Looks Pregnant In Bikini Pic Kim Petras Strips Nearly Naked To Show Off Major Weight Loss! Savannah Chrisley Just Admitted To THIS Plastic Surgery! Dax Shepard Shares Naked Photo of Wife Kristen Bell! OMG!  Rob Kardashian's Heartbreaking Confession On Why He Doesn't Appear On The Kardashians! Elizabeth Hurley Shares Her Legendary Bikini Posing Tips -- And They're VERY Strategic! Why This Bachelor Star Hasn't Shaved Her Legs In 7 Years! Slimmed Down Jason Kelce Strips Down To A Speedo For Charity! WATCH! American Track Star Suffers INSANE Wardrobe Malfunction As Penis Flops Out Mid-Race!

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Completely Nude While Sunbathing!

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Completely Nude While Sunbathing!

Emily Ratajkowski is bearing it all!

The model took to Instagram over the weekend to share a July photo dump and the seventh slide in the post will make your jaw drop! The 34-year-old is sun tanning on a cushioned patio lounge chair… While wearing nothing but a hat! OMG! See (below):

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Completely Nude While Sunbathing!
(c) Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Related: EVERYONE Is Thirsting Over The Efron Brothers! See Why!

We guess she wanted a tan even where the sun don’t shine! LOLz! See her full dump HERE.

Reactions??

[Images via Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram & TikTok]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 28, 2025 09:30am PDT

Share This