EVERYONE Is Thirsting Over The Efron Brothers! See Why!

People are drooling over the Efron brothers!

On Tuesday, Zac and Dylan Efron posted a video to Instagram of them golfing! However, no one paid attention to their impressive swings! No, everyone was staring at their incredibly ripped bods with zero shame! LOLz! And we can’t blame them! Just look at the video enjoying a day on the green together shirtless below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

Damn! Fans understandably can’t get over how HAWT the two brothers are, especially in the clip, and stormed the comments section with their reactions. Check it out:

“So happy there’s not a limit on how many times Instagram allows me to replay a video.” “My god there are two of them” “Stop it. Golf isn’t supposed to be hot” “And just like that EVERYONE IS A GOLFER NOW” “My brain stopped working for a good 20 seconds” “Oh my god, you both look so hot” “It feels illegal to see two men who look this good in one video” “Okay maybe golf isn’t boring!!!” “And suddenly, I’m interested in golf?” “So is this what heaven looks like?” “Holy Smokez!” “Why is this video 4 1/2 hours long?” “I’m here for the shirtless golfing” “My dream date. Cute”

Ha!

Unfortunately for all the thirsty fans out there, only one of them is single as far as we know right now! Dylan is in a relationship… and has no plans on ever being on the market again! He’s locked in on his girlfriend! Damn! But at least we all have Zac!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments!

[Image via Dylan Efron/Zac Efron/Instagram]