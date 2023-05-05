Emily Ratajkowski Says There's A Reason She Hasn't Dated A Woman Yet

Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her dating life in a very different way…

Ever since the 31-year-old model broke up with her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, she has been living her best single-girl life. She has been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Pete Davidson, Eric Andre, and Harry Styles. While stepping back into the dating scene, Emily seemed to come out as bisexual via a trend on TikTok last October. She then doubled down on it, sharing with Harper’s Bazaar a few weeks later that she didn’t really believe anyone was straight:

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people.”

And yet… folks can’t help but wonder why she’s seemingly never dated a woman!

Talking more about her love life in a new cover story with HommeGirls published on Thursday, EmRata finally answers the question about whether she would want to date a woman right now. Her answer? She told the outlet she “would love to,” but there’s one reason she hasn’t yet. The momma of one explained:

“Waiting for the right one to come along.”

Aren’t we all!? Lolz. What does someone have to do to make her stop in her tracks? Well, Emily shared that she isn’t interested in a potential partner solely for their looks — but also the energy they bring to the table:

“I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!’”

However, the Gone Girl actress noted that her type would be someone like Megan Thee Stallion! She said:

“In person, she is, like, unspeakably beautiful. Gorg skin obv body ody. And she’s nice. And humble. So I stan.”

OMG, yes! Prob tough to find someone so hot AND humble! LOLz!

But as Emily mentioned before, she’s in no rush to get into a serious relationship amid her divorce! She expressed to HommeGirls that she’s enjoying being “single” right now:

“This is the first time I’ve ever been single in my life … Thank you. I’m proud of myself. Younger version of myself would have prob [sic] settled for some ‘mid’ dude just to have a boyfriend. Glad I’m not in that era anymore.”

Good for Emily for not settling and having fun with dating again! And who knows, the right person might come into her life and sweep her off her feet when she least expects it! In the meantime, though, keep thriving in your single girl era, EmRata! Reactions, Perezcious reader? Let us know in the comments below!

