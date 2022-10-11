Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Comes Out As Bisexual In New TikTok Video!

It’s a big week for the LGBTQ+ community — and green velvet couches, apparently!

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell caused much excitement on social media last week when she stitched a TikTok video of someone wondering if other people who identify as bisexual own a green velvet couch. Seemingly coming out as bi, she showed herself sitting on the couch in question — but she’s not the only star with the same design style!

On Monday, model Emily Ratajkowski followed suit with the TikTok trend by sharing Shay’s video and revealing her own light green couch! OMG! The 31-year-old didn’t say anything or caption the video, but she did smile and side-eye the furniture.

Related: Billy Eichner Argues ‘Straight People’ Are Reason For Bros‘ Low Sales!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Who knew this would become the next best way to come out as bi?! LOLz!

Emily’s reveal comes after the star split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last month, supposedly because he cheated on her. They share 1-year-old son Sylvester together. Meanwhile, Emily joins the ranks of some of the hottest stars who have used TikTok to seemingly come out! On Sunday, Madonna shocked the world by appearing to come out as gay. Fans have been noticeably happier to hear Emily’s news, commenting:

“W for the ladies” “So many celeb women are coming out and I just love it” “EMRATA!? AM I DREAMING.”

It also happens to be National Coming Out Day today, so who knows, maybe there will be more to come! Reactions?!

[Image via Emily Ratajkowski/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]