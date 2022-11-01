Emily Ratajkowski Says She Doesn’t 'Believe In Straight People' While Explaining THAT TikTok!

Emily Ratajkowski has a very open mind when it comes to sexuality!

In a new November cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, the model got candid about her sexual identity — just weeks after seemingly coming out as bisexual via a TikTok trend. Speaking to the mag in the issue out last week, the 31-year-old revealed she doesn’t think anyone is actually straight, saying:

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people.”

LOLz! It sounds so silly, but we know what she means!

As we previously reported, Emily took part in the “green couch” TikTok trend last month in which another user asked the internet:

“If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

Turns out she does! Without saying anything, Emily recorded a video of herself turning the camera to reveal a large green velvet couch in her living room. Funny enough, this is the same way Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell seemingly came out, too! Check it out (below)!

When asked how much truth there was to the viral post, Emily told Harper’s Bazaar:

“My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘Bitch, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.”

Hmm. She’s still not labeling herself, but it’s pretty clear she’s not straight! Emily went on to insist she doesn’t care what the world thinks of her, adding:

“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist. Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!”

Honestly, such a good attitude to have! It’s better to just have fun than take yourself too seriously!

Seems like she’s enjoying her newfound freedom following a messy split from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son, Sylvester. She filed for divorce in September following cheating accusations. Things are already looking up, though, since she appears to have moved on with DJ Orazio Rispo as they were seen making out on the streets of New York City last month!

Still, she may be opening her heart up again to the possibility of love, but she has a lot of emotions to process. She mused about her breakup:

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Aw! So much to be hopeful for! Thoughts? Do U think straight people are real? Sound OFF in the comments and take a look at her cover spread (below)!

[Image via Emily Ratajkowski/TikTok/Instagram]