Olivia Wilde's SAVAGE Reaction To Emily Ratajkowski Talking About Harry Styles Hookup!

Beef confirmed!

Olivia Wilde wants Emily Ratajkowski to “keep her name out of her mouth” after the model addressed her new romance with Harry Styles!

As Perezcious readers know, EmRata was caught making out with the Watermelon Sugar crooner in Tokyo in late March — shocking the entire world! But probably no one was more stunned to see the video than the Don’t Worry Darling director, who split from Harry in 2022 and was friends with Emily. The dating rumors quickly resulted in a rumored feud between the women, and it’s only getting worse as time goes on!

Related: Nick & Vanessa Lachey Might REALLY Be Out At Love Is Blind

In a new interview with Vogue Spain out last week, Emily tried to clear the air about the drama, revealing she “feels bad” for Olivia “because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.” Hmm, not really an apology, is it?

According to a DailyMail.com insider on Tuesday, the Booksmart filmmaker is furious over the commentary! They dished:

“Emily shouldn’t feel bad for Olivia. She should reexamine her dating life and the men she chooses to go out with. Emily should really just focus on being a mom.”

Oof! Now that’s shady AF! The source then declared:

“Olivia just wants Emily to keep her name out of her mouth.”

Damn. Sure doesn’t sound like Olivia is going to forgive her anytime soon!!

While speaking to Vogue Spain, the High Low podcast host revealed she was surprised the video of her hooking up with Harry went viral, and she denied reports she and his ex had gotten into a confrontation about the romance. That said, she did call the debacle an “unfortunate situation.” Putting it lightly!

If you didn’t know, Emily and Olivia were spotted hanging out at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in early March, shortly before the iCarly alum got cozy with the One Direction alum in public, so it was definitely a brutal thing to do to someone you’re friendly with! It doesn’t help that EmRata’s comments sound like she’s more sorry she got caught than for the actual kiss… just saying!

Related: Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Got Married In Secret Vegas Wedding

While DM‘s source agreed it’s not true that the women have “had it out” yet, they clarified it’s because gurl is being FROZEN OUT by Olivia:

“Emily’s statement about not having it out with Olivia after she was photographed making out with Harry last month in Japan is correct. They have not had any confrontation because Olivia has not spoken to Emily since then. She betrayed her and broke girl code.”

While Olivia’s busy holding a grudge, Em is just trying to enjoy casually dating for the first time in a long time. She told Vogue Spain it’s “bizarre” to have her dating life so public:

“I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship (with musician Jeff Magid) to a four-year one (with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard). So, this is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage.”

Discussing the infamous kiss, she noted “there’s a reason certain celebrities live in L.A., hire security, don’t go to public restaurants, etc.” But she also wanted folks to remember her romantic life is just a “tiny slice of [her] life.”

After breaking the girl code, though, it seems like this kiss could go on to haunt her for a while… even if Olivia has already reclaimed her man! Reactions? Does Olivia have a right to be mad? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via The Late Show/Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]