Emily Ratajkowski Finally Addresses Feud Rumors With Olivia Wilde Over Harry Styles Makeout Session!

Is Emily Ratajkowski feuding with Olivia Wilde over her kiss with Harry Styles? She is finally addressing the rumors!

As you most likely know, the 31-year-old model and the 29-year-old singer shocked the internet when the pair were caught passionately making out on the streets of Tokyo in March. While it seemed like harmless fun between two people, there was one issue with their makeout session: EmRata had been friends with Harry’s ex-girlfriend Olivia at the time! Talk about breaking girl code…

The viral kiss not only came as a surprise to fans but to the 39-year-old filmmaker as well. In fact, a source told Us Weekly that Olivia had been “upset” when Emily and Harry got cozy with each other. Things between the pals behind the scenes were so tense that an insider also told Page Six that the Gone Girl star was “begging [Wilde] for forgiveness.” Yikes.

Related: EmRata Quit Acting — Says ‘Hollywood Is F**ked Up’ Amid Ex’s Misconduct Allegations

While the actor has remained silent, she previously reacted to the kiss for the first time in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, saying that “sometimes things just happen.” Despite rumors that she started dating Harry two months before the kiss, Emily then insisted she is not focused on men or relationships right now:

“I’m really just not thinking about guys. I’m working, I’m a single mom. I’ve been so busy that it’s easy not to think about.”

Sorry, Harry! Lolz!

But where does she stand with Olivia now? Well, Emily is finally giving us some answers! In an interview with Vogue Spain published on Thursday, the momma of one addressed the viral liplock with Harry, saying she “didn’t expect” the reaction to what happened on social media:

“I didn’t expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don’t go to public restaurants. It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them.”

Referencing her past relationships with musician Jeff Magid and estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she continued:

“I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year one. This is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me.”

When asked about the alleged feud between herself and Olivia and the “the narrative of the female confrontation” in the media, Emily noted that “these approaches occur over and over again.” Noting that she “felt bad” for the Don’t Worry Darling director, she added:

“I did a TikTok talking about it when the Adam Levine case came to light. All my algorithm on this social network showed content focused on slut-shaming a 23-year-old girl. I was frustrated with the way in which an attack narrative was being established on this girl, instead of asking what happens to the person who is in a relationship and as such has contracted obligations. In the case you ask me about, it’s more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

As for the alleged conflict with Olivia after the kiss with Harry? Emily denied it, noting about the rumors:

“That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue.”

Hmm…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you buying that things between EmRata and Olivia are fine after the kiss with Harry? Let us know in the comments below. You can also ch-ch-check out the entire Vogue Spain interview HERE.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]