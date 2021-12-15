Eminem’s Daughter Is Engaged! See The Stunning Rooftop Proposal!

Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott is officially a bride-to-be!

The 28-year-old announced her happy news on Instagram Monday, sharing photos from the moment her fiancé, Matt Moeller, popped the question! The romantic milestone took place on top of The Monarch Club in Detroit, Michigan on a beautifully sunny day. Captioning her post, Alaina gushed:

“This moment. this life yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU”

Aww!!

Related: Eminem Reveals He Has ‘Zero Recollection’ Of Recording Infamous Leaked Rihanna Diss Track — WTF?!

The couple celebrated seven years together back in July, so we bet it feels incredible to finally be engaged!!

In her IG Story, the musician’s adopted daughter (and biological niece) couldn’t stop herself from gushing about her new gorgeous diamond ring, calling it “everything I wanted and more.” Ch-ch-check out photos from the proposal (below)!

We bet Eminem is so happy! Many congratulations to the engaged couple!!

[Image via Alaina Scott/Instagram & WENN/Avalon]