Eminem Reveals He Has 'Zero Recollection' Of Recording Infamous Leaked Rihanna Diss Track -- WTF?!

Eminem is sharing plenty of info about his surprise new album Music To Be Murdered By, which dropped in mid-December — and he’s re-hashing old controversies along with it.

As we reported at the time, one of the most newsworthy things to come out from the Detroit native’s new album late last year was his public apology to Rihanna on the track Zeus. But as it turns out, Em is a little cloudy on the issue that even caused the apology to come about in the first place!

The sorries came about in response to a controversial snippet from the song Things Get Worse, which was leaked in 2019.

On the leaked track, Em appeared to side with Chris Brown, who had assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009, when the 8 Mile star rapped:

“I’m not playing, Rihanna, where’d you get the VD at?/ Let me add my two cents/ Of course I side with Chris Brown/ I’d beat a b**ch down too/ If she gave my d**k an itch now.”

And even though he used Zeus to “wholeheartedly” apologize directly to Rihanna, there’s still some confusion here!

Slim Shady went on SiriusXM Radio on Monday to talk about his new album, and the topic of his penance paid to the Barbados-born was front and center. Weirdly, the rapper claims he doesn’t even remember dropping the controversial lyric in the first place!

WTF?! In the new interview, he said (below):

“Honest to God, I told Paul [Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager and co-founder of Shady Records] this when it first happened. I was like, ‘First, I didn’t know how somebody got it. Second of all, I have zero recollection of even remembering doing that verse.’ Like, the rhyme scheme didn’t even sound, like, familiar to me. So I was caught off guard, too. I was like, ‘What the f**k?! I said that?'”

We know Em has recorded a ton of verses in his career, but seriously?! He doesn’t even remember that one?? That sounds crazy!

He did have an explanation for the lapse in memory, though: his long battle with addiction, which was raging at the time he stepped in the booth for that fateful verse.

The rapper, born Marshall Mathers, explained:

“That was during the early stages of the Relapse record that I was working on, so it was ten-plus years old. I’m not making excuses for it, I said it. And I was wrong for saying that. It was f**king stupid. With the Relapse record, when I was first started learning how to rap again because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that was like, ‘Well, if it rhymes, say it.’ That’s not even an excuse, but I’m just saying, there was a phase I was going through with that Relapse record … I’m sure looking back now I should have thought better of it.”

Yeah, no kidding…

Still, knowing what a harrowing time it was for Em dealing with such a full-blown addiction and its aftermath, we can at least understand how crazy things must have been. Then again, that’s no excuse for the Chris Brown comment! At least he was keen to admit that here!

You can listen to the whole interview clip (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?



