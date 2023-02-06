Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Officially Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend!

Hailie Jade is trading in the Mockingbird for a lovebird!

Eminem’s daughter, whom he’s famously rapped about in MANY of his songs, is officially set to walk down the aisle! The 27-year-old announced the exciting news Monday in a series of Instagram pics, where she and fiancé Evan McClintock, both fitted in stylish winter wear, can be seen celebrating the news with a good ol’ bottle of bubbly!

In the first pic, the couple are working together to pop the bottle, followed by a pic of the enterprise growth executive on his knee proposing, and then a close up of her stunning diamond engagement ring in a third shot! She captioned the post:

“casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 ???? i love you @evanmcclintock11”

See (below):

Little is known about the lucky soon-to–be son-in-law of Slim Shady, beyond the fact that he and Hailie have been together since at least 2016. The celeb kid tends to live life more on the more private side, which we totally respect as her dad is one of the most famous rappers in the world! Speaking of which, we can’t WAIT to hear what he has in store lyric-wise following his little girl’s news… We can’t imagine it’s easy to get the seal of approval from Slim!

