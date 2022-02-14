Eminem’s Daughters Fangirl At Super Bowl For Dad's Halftime Show Performance!

Eminem’s number one fans were there to cheer him on during Sunday night’s Super Bowl halftime show!

The rapper’s daughters Hailie Jade and Alaina Scott were so proud to support him for his performance at SoFi Stadium, posting adorable photos and behind-the-scenes looks at the afterparty! Jade was first to post a pic of herself before the game, captioning the Instagram upload:

“Here for the halftime show, staying for [quarterback Matthew] Stafford.”

Cute!

The 26-year-old’s been one of Eminem’s most devoted fans for a while now. Back in December, she showed off her Spotify Wrapped – which saw in the top 3% of the 49-year-old’s listeners! Adorbz!! Also in attendance were Alaina Scott and her fiancé Matt Moeller! The 28-year-old posed in the same section of the stadium as her sis, reflecting:

“came to the concert to watch a little bit of football repping Detroit and supporting Stafford, let’s goooo ”

In her IG Story, she also added a sweet photo with her sis (inset), as well as a recording of the full halftime performance, which starred Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and a surprise appearance by 50 Cent. Eminem’s segment of the show included a rousing rendition of Lose Yourself and a portion of Forgot About Dre. To conclude his performance, he notably took a knee, a move that is now being considered a nod of solidarity with football star Colin Kaepernick, who famously knelt during the national anthem during games in 2016 as a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

Scott, who was adopted by the hip hop icon after her mother Dawn Scott (the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott) passed away, described the performance as:

“Hellll of a show”

Seriously!!

Later, she shared a glimpse at 50 Cent’s afterparty. Take a look!!

Looks like such a fun night for the family! The songwriter is also the adoptive father of 19-year-old Stevie Laine, who came out as non-binary earlier this year, but it is unclear if they were in attendance. Either way, we bet it was an amazing night for all the artist’s friends and family!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did you love the halftime show as much as Eminem’s daughters??

