Super Bowl 2022: Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, & Eminem Bring Down The House For Halftime Show!

When Pepsi said this year’s halftime show “could be the greatest 12 minutes of music entertainment the world has ever seen,” they were not kidding!

Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem teamed up for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and delivered an epic performance of some of their greatest hits.

Trust us when we say it was a moment you did not want to miss. They took the Los Angeles-based Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium and gave it a very Los Angeles feel! And with hip-hop and rap finally taking center stage for the halftime show, it couldn’t have been more perfect!

Related: All The Best Commercials From Super Bowl 2022!

Ch-ch-check out all the highlights from the powerful performance (below):

Wow!!!

And fans felt some type of way about it, too!

Here is what Super Bowl viewers had to say on Twitter about Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and all the rest of the spectacle (below):

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show gave us upside down 50. It’s already a classic.” “Ah, so THIS is what it’s like to be old enough to have a nostalgic super bowl halftime show” “Holy s**t this halftime show is incredible. I have full body goosebumps.” “If you find a way to hate on this halftime show you lame asf…” “finally a halftime show for the generation who had a six-disc CD changer in the trunk” “Oh… so best Halftime Show of all time?”

Yes!!!

And there was plenty more where that came from! Here are MORE reactions from the Super Bowl’s legendary halftime show:

“This must be how my dad felt when The Blues Brothers and ZZ Top crushed the halftime show of the ‘97 Super Bowl.” “Looks like the NFL solved their halftime show. Run this back every year” “‘You heard this song before?’ – my dad to me, after every song at the halftime show” “Possibly the coolest Halftime show of all time” “Best halftime show of all-time. Not even over yet, but we’re calling it.” “THIS IS THE BEST HALFTIME SHOW EVER HOLY S**T” “This is seriously the best halftime show I remember watching. I am so excited for these artists and everyone involved in this production. So incredible.” “Shoutout all the Millennial parents embarrassing their families dancing right now.” “Ngl this halftime show has me bobbing my head uncontrollably”

And there you have it!

What did y’all think about the halftime show performance, Perezcious readers?!

Were you as taken with it was Twitter was??

Share your thoughts about the incredible performance with us down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Pepsi/YouTube]