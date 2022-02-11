Stormi Webster Is 'Helping Out' With Kylie Jenner's Newly Named Baby Boy! Awww!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are enjoying their lives as boy parents after welcoming their son earlier this month!

And it sounds like the pair’s adorable 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is absolutely thriving in her brand new role as a big sister to the newly named Wolf Webster, too!

Related: Kris Jenner Has Stormi To Thank After Dodging Persistent Pim Relationship Questions!

On Thursday evening, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about the family’s newest addition, and reported that the couple is doing “really well” after welcoming their first boy!

More than that, though, the insider is revealing details about the family’s heartwarming reaction to the new babys presence. While noting that “all [three of the family] have been non-stop smiling” since Wolf’s birth, the insider focused specifically upon Stormi’s adorable role with childcare duties, saying:

“Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister.”

Awww!

That truly warms our hearts!

Of course, insiders have already been opening up about how things are apparently going so well for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her family. Perezcious readers will recall how earlier this week, a source close to the happy family reported this tidbit about Kylie and Travis’ present-day parenting focus:

“They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [They’re both] very hands on.”

Love it!

Per that same insider, it sounds like the adorable baby boy is already “sleeping overnight” for the proud parents. Which is a HUGE help in any situation! Good for that kid. Anything to make a momma’s life a little bit easier, right?!

Sounds like everything is going well for the wolf pack. It’s great that Stormi has already taken to big sister duty. So sweet!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]