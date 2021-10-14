Seems Like Emmy Rossum Was Pretty Awful To Work With, According To Shameless Co-Star Emma Kenney

We didn’t expect this Shameless tea today!

As you may know, the Showtime dramedy ran for 11 seasons, following the Gallagher family and their misadventures in Chicago. Emmy Rossum, who played the eldest Gallagher sister Fiona, ditched after nine seasons, leaving the younger siblings — including Emma Kenney, aka Debbie Gallagher — to fend for themselves.

Reflecting on the long-running series, which wrapped up earlier this year, the younger Gallagher sis told the Call Her Daddy podcast:

“We 100% felt like a family, and we still do. We had such a bonding experience.”

But while co-star Shanola Hampton was described as “so sweet” and gave Emma “such honest and empowering advice,” the same could NOT be said for her relationship with the Phantom of the Opera star. Instead, she ominously shared that Emmy was like a real sister to her, “in good and bad ways.”

The 22-year-old explained:

“We were both so young, I was obviously a lot younger. There were times when she would try to be a good influence and then there were times where she would be blatantly giving me bad…not the best advice.”

She added:

“Maybe she was struggling with her own inner problems and taking it out on other people. But we all handle situations differently.”

Yikes!

The Connors star didn’t reveal much, but she let on enough to make Emmy sound like a bit of a diva. She even threw this subtle shade:

“Growing up I took note of — not just from her in particular — things I want to carry on in my life and things I do not want to carry on in my life.”

Asked if she felt like she was living in the older actress’ shadow while they worked together, Emma admitted:

“I felt that dynamic for sure and I never understood it. I was 9 and she was over 10 years older than me, so I’m like, ‘Why is there a weird competition here when I’m not trying to compete?’ I don’t know if it was other people on set creating that, or if it was her creating it, but I know I wasn’t creating it.”

Wow… competing with a child. Not a great look. Things got better once Fiona was written off the show, the young performer recalled:

“It was weird at first, for sure, but the set became a little bit more of a positive place. I’m not gonna lie.”

She continued:

“I remember, pre her leaving I’d go to set some days and I’d be very anxious about having a scene with her. because if she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everyone.”

After all that, you might think there were still some hard feelings. But Emma said:

“I have a lot of love for Emmy, I’ve known her for so long. We haven’t spoken in years, but that’s okay. I hope that she finds her happiness and I heard she had a baby and that’s beautiful and I’m sure she’s going to be a lovely mother.”

Dang. That’s nice and all, but she just aired out a lot of drama! Emmy, meanwhile, had been publicly battling a pay raise during her last years on the series. For those who don’t remember, the actress wouldn’t renew her contract for season 8 unless she was being paid MORE than co-star William H. Macy. She had supposedly been underpaid for years as one of the leads, and in 2018, she was finally awarded her lucrative contract. Is that why things were so tense on set?

Well, if you’re wondering how the new momma feels about all this, a source told E! News that she’s “planning to reach out to Emma privately” about the situation. The insider dished:

“This is not how Emmy remembers their work relationship and friendship. She’s really surprised and disappointed about this as it’s not the way she remembers her time spent on set and especially with Emma.”

Oh boy. We wonder if this is the last we’ll hear on the issue. Will the floodgates be opened for negative Emmy Rossum stories? Or will she be able to make up with Emma and smooth things over? Only time will tell!

