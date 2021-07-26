Emmy Rossum Reveals She Got Vaccinated While Pregnant AND Her Daughter Has Covid Antibodies!

Incredible!

Emmy Rossum shared the first photo of her newborn daughter on Instagram Sunday, and it came with a very important message to those still unvaccinated against COVID-19! Captioning a picture of her 2-month-old, whom the 34-year-old welcomed with husband Sam Esmail in May, the Shameless star revealed:

“When I was pregnant, I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”

Wow! Such fantastic news for their little one — and a great reminder for those who haven’t scheduled their shot yet! See the full post (below):

Cuties!!

The new parents must be so relieved knowing their tiny tot, whose name is being kept private, has some protection against the deadly virus — even being too young to get a shot herself! All the more reason to get vaccinated ASAP, folks!

