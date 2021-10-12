Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thinks Vin Diesel Is 'Completely Full Of S**t'!

This beef is nowhere near cooked!

If you’re a Fast & Furious fan, you probably know about the heated feud between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel. The Rock became a major part of the franchise after his debut in Fast Five, even starring in his own spinoff, but the bad blood between them got so tainted that he recently vowed never to appear in another Fast film.

Well, those hard feelings definitely haven’t eased up over time. In a new Vanity Fair profile, the action star acknowledged that his role in the series “really lit a rocket under my market value in our business.”

But he’s not willing to give any credit to the franchise’s OG lead. Instead, he agreed to appear in The Fate of the Furious only if his character shared NO scenes with Dominic Toretto. DJ explained:

“I wanted to forgo drama. I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody.”

And yet… drama still managed to find them on set, leading to the former wrestler’s infamous and VERY shady Instagram post on the subject, which totally called out his co-star and concluded with the hashtag “#ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses.” For Vanity Fair’s benefit, he defined the catchphrase from his WWE days:

“A candy ass is something you don’t want to be. And the best way that I can describe a candy ass is: Life is so much easier, I have found, when you are not full of s**t. And a candy ass is completely full of s**t.”

Yikes, Vin!

As to what provoked his IG tirade, Dwayne admitted:

“Nothing specific happened, just the same old s**t. And that just wasn’t my best day.”

He clarified that his one regret now is choosing to air out the drama on the ‘gram:

“It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls**t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

That being said, he stands behind every word he typed:

“No, I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.”

The Jungle Cruise star even gave us a little more detail about that mysterious meeting he had with Vin in his trailer:

“Well, there was a meeting. I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

The 49-year-old described his personal philosophy as treating others on set as “equal partners… with respect and with humility,” “being respectful of the process” and everyone you work with, being “straight up” with others, and “if you say you’re going to do something, do it.” It tells you a lot about how The Rock views his rival that he labeled them “philosophically two different people, and we approach the business of moviemaking in two very different ways.”

Is he saying Vin doesn’t respect others on set and doesn’t keep his word? He already said he’s a “candy ass” and therefore “completely full of s**t.” Hmm…

He also responded to some of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s comments on their feud over the years, saying it “sounds like him to say that” they were two “alpha males” butting heads, and objecting to Vin calling himself Dwayne’s “big brother” in the movie world. (Despite The Rock himself having called the man his brother, he now told VF that he only has “one big brother and it’s my half brother. And that’s it.”)

The blockbuster king also responded once again to Vin’s claim he purposely prompted the feud in order to shape The Rock’s Fast performance (“Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing”). The potential future president reflected:

“You know, I’ll tell you this. One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bulls**t with an answer. But here’s the truth. I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too.”

Phew. It’s definitely safe to say this feud is alive and well. For Dwayne to give the whole situation this much airtime in his own Vanity Fair profile speaks volumes. We wonder how Vin will respond!

