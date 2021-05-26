Emmy Rossum Announces Birth Of First Child With Husband Sam Esmail!

Congratulations are in order for Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail.

On Tuesday, the actress announced that she had welcomed her first child with the Mr. Robot showrunner. Keeping up with COVID trends, the couple, who were married in 2017, kept the pregnancy under wraps until after their baby — a girl — was born. Emmy shared the surprise news on Instagram, accompanied by a maternity photo shoot as well as a print of the newborn’s foot.

She captioned the post:

“5.24.21.

On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

She also shared another pregnancy shot, writing:

“Two weeks before our daughter was born.”

The actress’ pregnancy (on top of the ongoing pandemic) probably explains why she missed reprising her role as Fiona Gallagher in the recent Shameless series finale, but she received plenty of love from her castmates, including Isidora Goreshter, Christian Isaiah, and Jeremy Allen White, who commented:

“She’s here! Welcome little “

Related: Emma Stone’s Daughter’s Name Finally Revealed!

Other well-wishers included Kiernan Shipka, Emily Ratajkowski, Hilary Swank, Gabrielle Union, Chelsea Handler, Amanda Seyfried, and Elizabeth Chambers, among others. The latter wrote:

“Congratulations, stunning mama! “

What an exciting time for this creative couple, who’s next project is a joint venture for Peacock called Angelynne. But we imagine this baby girl is their best collaboration yet! Congrats to the new parents!!

[Image via WENN]