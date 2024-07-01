Emma Watson Spotted Kissing Mystery Man In Steamy New Pics! Look!

Emma Watson has a hawt new love in her life!

Over the weeknd, the Harry Potter star was spotted out and about in Oxford looking beautiful as ever… But this time, with a mystery man! And there’s NO question about the dynamic of their relationship!!

In photos obtained by The US Sun, the 34-year-old can be seen in minimal makeup and a casual blue shirt. But the most attention-grabbing aspect of the photo was what she had on her lip… The mystery hunk! Yes, the Little Women star gazed into the dude’s eyes and locked lips with him!! But it’s not clear who he is, as he was only photographed from behind. An insider told the outlet:

“She looked incredibly happy — like she didn’t have a care in the world.”

Related: Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Spotted Together For The First Time In MONTHS!

They did, however, note:

“Her suitcases were put in the back of a black Range Rover by her security and she was saying goodbye. They were incredibly close — they didn’t seem to care who was looking. They only had eyes for one another.”

Awww!

Emma is currently working towards her Master’s degree at Oxford University, but it’s clear she’s also been working on her love life as well. Ha! The insider added:

“Emma loves Oxford and is here regularly because of her family — but it appears she now has another reason to love the city.”

See (below):

Harry Potter legend Emma Watson snogs mystery man after split from businessman https://t.co/DRIwQS74Tu — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) July 1, 2024

Cute!

Last year, the Beauty and the Beast star and her ex-boyfriend Brandon Green ended things after 18 months together. Shortly after, she moved on with American businessman Ryan Walsh. But now that’s apparently over, too?! Hey, whoever this new guy is clearly makes her super happy! Reactions??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]