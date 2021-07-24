Britney Spears Poses Topless In Sexy New Photo Amid Conservatorship Battle!

Throughout her conservatorship battle, there is no doubt that all eyes have been on Britney Spears and her social media posts. And while she continues to fight for her freedom, it appears that the pop sensation decided to let it all out on social media… literally!

On Friday, Spears took to Instagram to share multiple posts — including one where she went topless and only wore a pair of denim cut-off shorts while standing in what appeared to be an outdoor garden. In the photo, the 39-year-old singer covered her breasts with her hands as she gave the camera a smoldering look. According to E! News, she soon deleted the post only to reupload it that same day, delighting many #FreeBritney supporters who went wild over the sexy picture. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

She looks absolutely stunning! And we weren’t the only ones who thought so, as Tinashe wrote in the comments section:

“BRITNEYYYYYYYYYYY.”

Old friend Paris Hilton commented alongside a heart-eyes emoji and fire emoji:

“That’s hot.”

Jersey Shore star Jenni Farley praised the post with a string of praise hands and fire emojis. Other social media users perfectly summed up the snapshot, saying:

“Literally free Britney.” “She’s freeing herself!”

As you already know, Britney has hopped on social media in recent weeks to speak candidly on several topics, such as calling out certain family members who have failed to support her throughout her legal battle. She wrote in a scathing IG post last weekend:

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years. …. And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply. This conservatorship killed my dreams…so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill…yet people still try!!!!”

She then fired shots at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, saying:

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

Go off, girl!!! Going forward, we certainly expect more of these type of posts, especially since the performer said she has a lot more to get off her chest about the conservatorship.

Reactions to Britney’s sexy picture, Perezcious readers? Sounds OFF in the comments (below)!

