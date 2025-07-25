Bill Clinton's Epstein Letter Praises His 'Childlike Curiosity'... Oh, Ewww...

Should we really be surprised Jeffrey Epstein got sent multiple creepy letters by his “friends”?

Last week the Wall Street Journal uncovered a book of letters Ghislaine Maxwell put together for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. And according to the outlet, one of these notes was from Donald Trump!

It was a relatively small scandal when it comes to Epstein — we mean, Trump has been accused of so much worse with his old pal of 15+ years — but it was pretty creepy. The drawing of a naked woman, Trump saying “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey” and saying that “Enigmas never age.” Hell, he wished a man who would later be discovered to be an underage sex trafficker:

“Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump has denied the whole thing — to the point of suing for $10 billion! Like he’s trying to pretend they were never friends, it’s almost more suspicious how he’s acting now!

But of course, when it comes to Epstein scandals, Trump is never alone. We soon learned Bill Clinton also wrote a note in the book. Something tells us Trump isn’t going to call that one “fake news”! LOLz! We knew the former president flew on the Lolita Express and had Epstein over to the White House. But he’s tried to brush off any idea of friendship with the pedo ring billionaire. Not so easy once you read the letter…

The Journal released on Thursday night the text of the thoughtful message Clinton allegedly wrote:

“It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”

To compliment the “childlike curiosity” of a pedo is really something else. “We have certain things in common” sounded like a wink. This sounds like code for “curiosity about children.” GROSS!

Another blow for both Clinton AND Trump? The WSJ reports the book was divided up into multiple sections, one of which was labeled “Friends.” Both Clinton and Trump’s messages were in the “Friends” section. Other sections included “Science”, “Brooklyn”, and “Family” per the outlet.

Speaking of family, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein confirmed the book’s legitimacy to the Journal, saying he remembered when Maxwell was putting it together. It also featured a note from him. Bad for Trump’s lawsuit. Bad for Clinton.

Well… good riddance, we guess!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/DOJ.]