Jeffrey Epstein Whistleblower 'Deeply Worried' About Virginia Giuffre's Safety After Dropping Alan Dershowitz Lawsuit

Alan Dershowitz is off the hook, legally speaking.

Dersh has had some controversial clients — Jim Bakker, O.J. Simpson, Donald Trump — but none sketchier than Jeffrey Epstein.

The famed constitutional law professor helped to negotiate the infamous “sweetheart deal” the billionaire pedophile was given during his original prosecution in 2006. For those who don’t know, rather than facing an investigation into his alleged underage sex trafficking at that time, he pleaded guilty to the lesser crime of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old. Still serious, but relatively minuscule — hence him only getting sentenced to 18 months. In fact, the deal assured him any sex trafficking co-conspirators would be safe from prosecution. Suspicious as hell, right?

It makes sense if you believe the claims of Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts). She has long maintained that Epstein trafficked her as a teen to Prince Andrew. And since way back in 2015 she’s said that Alan Dershowitz was also in on the crimes. Andrew settled his lawsuit for millions in Royal family money after his terrible public defense — but Dersh has continued to vehemently deny any wrongdoing, and even filed a countersuit after Giuffre finally sued him in 2019.

Last week it seemed the legendary lawyer won as Virginia dropped her suit, even making a statement that she “may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz.” All the claims, including the countersuit, were dismissed with prejudice at the request of all parties — meaning no one is allowed to file any of the lawsuits again later. Alan told CNN he thinks his accuser “believed” what she said “at the time” and that he respects her change of heart:

“Ms. Giuffre is to be commended for her courage in now stating publicly that she may have been mistaken about me. She has suffered much at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, and I commend her work combatting the evil of sex trafficking.”

Lawyers for all made clear “the resolution does not involve the payment of any money by anyone or anything else.” But someone is worried there’s more going on than Virginia suddenly deciding after all these years that she may have gotten it wrong.

Maria Farmer was Epstein’s receptionist back in the ’90s. She was the first to contact the FBI about his alleged crimes. In a new interview with The Sun, the whistleblower says she believes Giuffre was right and knows it — and that she’s only withdrawing from the suit out of fear. She blasted:

“Alan Dershowitz has done everything in his power since 2006 to defend all of his friends. Since 2006, we have been dealing with the wrath of that man… Dershowitz thinks he can paint his image lily white while hiding the truth in his back pocket in my opinion. Anyone who knows this case knows Dershowitz has been a major player the entire time. From helping Epstein get a sweetheart deal, he has been busy.”

The fact Virginia was willing to give up speaks volumes to Maria about what kind of intimidation she must be facing:

“Now I believe she is being pressured. I wasn’t at the negotiating table, yet I know Virginia has never lied!”

She’s so sure she’s been coerced, she says she’s afraid for her safety:

“I’m deeply worried about Virginia’s safety at this time. She is an incredible woman who has faced demons.”

Not totally unreasonable considering the fate of Epstein — who supposedly died by suicide in his jail cell before he could name names…

The Sun didn’t get a comment from Giuffre, but Dershowitz himself dismissed the theory she was intimidated, saying:

“Giuffre was represented by an experienced team of attorneys… She was not pressured into acknowledging that she may have made a mistake about identifying me.”

We can’t imagine his word is going to assuage Farmer’s fears, considering…

