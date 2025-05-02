Eric Dane Spotted With Woman Half His Age! After Rebecca Gayheart Called Off Divorce?!

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart may not be getting divorced anymore, but it looks like he’s still doing his thing on the side…

On Wednesday, the Euphoria star was spotted out and about on a stroll in Los Angeles weeks after he revealed his shocking ALS diagnosis. But he wasn’t alone! The 52-year-old was with an actress nearly half his age! 27-year-old Priya Jain! If you’ve been following McSteamy’s escapades, this is the woman he was linked to all the way back in November!

In the photos, Eric is wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, and loafers while the much younger actress has on a knit cardigan, blue jeans, and a purple crop top. See (below):

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane, 52, steps out with actress, 27, after calling off divorce following ALS diagnosis https://t.co/jFXd3VIsyA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 1, 2025

Wait, what?? Didn’t Rebecca call off the divorce? Meaning she and Eric have chosen to stay married?! Why is he hanging out with his… mistress? Girlfriend? Or whatever??

In March, Us Weekly obtained court docs showing Rebecca asked for the divorce petition she filed seven years ago to be dismissed. At first it seemed like a sign Rebecca had swooped in to reclaim her man. But with the news of his ALS diagnosis, maybe the pair just set aside their differences so Rebecca could offer her full support?

She was asked about it by E! News last week and told them about the relationship:

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

“Friends” and “coparents” definitely made us wonder if they weren’t romantic anymore. But we really weren’t sure… Eric going for a walk with a woman half his age is a much more clear message about the state of the marriage, no? Unless he’s just being the most brazen cheater alive! LOLz!

It’s really too bad! We loved Eric and Rebecca as a couple. We guess they were never fully getting back together after all…

