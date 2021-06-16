Erika Jayne Dropped By Lawyers After Hulu Doc -- And Forced To Sell Off RHOBH Wardrobe!

Things aren’t looking up for Erika Jayne.

Following the premiere of The Housewife and the Hustler, a documentary on Hulu about the reality star and her husband, Tom Girardi, she has been DROPPED by her attorneys!

Page Six reports that Dinsmore & Shohl LLP filed paperwork to withdraw on Tuesday. The law firm reportedly informed Jayne of the decision on Monday, which happened to be the day of the doc’s streaming debut. Hard not to connect the dots there…

In case you didn’t know, the group had been representing the 49-year-old in her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case. While she hasn’t been formally charged with any crimes, the former couple has been accused of embezzling money from settlement funds meant for the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610. Oh yeah, and for using said money to fund their lavish lifestyle. The lawyers wrote in the documents obtained by Page Six:

“The relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in the good-faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable.”

Dinsmore & Shohl also advised Jayne to find new representation, warning her of “the potential consequences of not timely securing replacement counsel.”

Sounds ominous!

As you may know, the singer filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020, and they were then hit with a lawsuit accusing them of breaking up to “fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money” when they were “on the verge of financial collapse.” The new documentary hints Jayne may have known more about her hubby’s alleged crimes, citing how she was listed as a “secretary” on one of Tom’s LLC’s. Law360 reporter Brandon Lowrey said in the film:

“Tom and Erika, they’re stuck together in these bankruptcy proceedings. A lot of these debts, that they owe in bankruptcy proceedings, [they] owe together, possibly. It’s going to be hard for her to say to she didn’t know that anything was going on.”

And what’s certainly not helping her case is how Jayne appears to be back to hocking her designer clothes at a discounted price online. ICYMI, the duds were first listed in October but had been removed due to the ongoing litigation. But it looks like they’ve come to a behind-the-scenes agreement since they’re back up!

The Bravolebrity is currently selling a ton of pieces from Moschino, Versace, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Gucci on a website called Vestiaire Collective. Many of the items were even worn by Jayne on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and they’re going for anywhere between a couple of hundred to several thousands of dollars.

Considering how many designer items she has there, those price tags are pretty damn cheap, shockingly enough. So we can assume she needs a ton of quick cash for something — perhaps to pay for some new attorneys!

