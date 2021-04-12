Erika Jayne Gets Absolutely GRILLED About Her Divorce In Dramatic RHOBH Season 11 Trailer!

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just goes to prove that it doesn’t matter who comprises the cast, because drama is EVERYWHERE!

Though Denise Richards famously left the show ahead of the 11th season, the Bravo hit is moving forward swimmingly without her. In fact, the new trailer makes it clear that all eyes are on Erika Jayne and her high-profile divorce from attorney Tom Girardi.

Related: Andy Cohen Says Jen Shah’s Legal Situation Is ‘Ratings Gold’ For Bravo!

The new season welcomes new cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as Kathy Hilton, who will serve in that much-coveted “friend” role with the cast. But the real news with the trailer starts and ends with Erika’s courtroom controversy.

As you can see (below), the other cast members seriously don’t know how to approach the embattled divorcée amid all the reports, rumors, and allegations flying around about what she and/or her estranged husband may or may not have done as part of his law practice:

Wow! Erika’s legal woes look to be a serious, sobering thread throughout the season…

Also, among the many other things we saw in that clip, can we talk about cast member Lisa Rinna‘s reactions to her 19-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin dating KarJenner mainstay Scott Disick?! Even Kyle Richards has something to say about Scott’s presence in that teenage girl’s life! However that plays out, we can’t WAIT to see it as part of a full episode!

Reactions to the trailer, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]